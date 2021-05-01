Karnataka’s Covid recovery rate slides to 73.9%

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Back in February 2021, Karnataka had touched a recovery rate of 98 per cent, with many districts achieving even 99 per cent. However, with the second wave of the pandemic bringing an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases, as of April 30, the recovery rate has fallen to 73.9 per cent. Though Karnataka is in third position in the country with one of the highest number of total recovered patients, the recovery rate stands much lower than in many states.

Maharashtra tops the table with the highest number of recovered patients, at 37,99,266, posting a recovery rate of 83.7 per cent, followed by Kerala with 12,61,801 recovered patients and 80.3 per cent recovery rate. Karnataka, with 11,24,909 recovered patients, is at 73.9 per cent.However, other states with fewer total recoveries than Karnataka are faring well in terms of recovery rate -- Tamil Nadu posted 88.9%, Delhi 89.9%, Andhra Pradesh 88.1%, West Bengal 84.9%, Chhattisgarh 82.3%, while Uttar Pradesh has a low recovery rate of 73.6%.

According to experts, with a high number of cases at present, and many reaching severity at a faster stage, and taking time to recover, has reduced the number of recoveries. However, testing and identifying cases at the mild stage can help boost the recovery rate.

Dr Anant Bhan, researcher, Global Health, Bioethics and Health Policy, said, “With more number of people identified and tested and cases increasing, it will take time for these people to recover as Karnataka has been seeing a huge spike in cases. If the spike starts going down and the number of people under treatment reduces, we will see the recovery rate going up.

However, with not many able to access healthcare right now, it could lead to deaths and increase the mortality rate. We should have learnt our lesson from last year and seen how other countries handled the second wave. In Karnataka, we had short-term appointments of doctors and epidemiologists who were let go when cases started coming down. We should have built up resources during this time. The big message is that we need to invest more in healthcare.”

Dr Pradeep Rangappa, intensivist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Bengaluru, and member of the State Level Committee for Covid-19, said, “More number of tests results in picking up patients at an early stage, when they are mildly symptomatic. If testing is not carried out efficiently, there will be a delay in tracking patients who are in a severe condition, resulting in death. We need to test, trace and isolate early for better recoveries. However, right now, it is too early for us to say as the curve was flattening in January, and recoveries were higher. Right now, cases are increasing and we will be peaking. We need to wait till the curve flattens to see a better recovery rate.”