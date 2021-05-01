STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KPCC to start ambulance service too

AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala got an update on the helpline and ambulance service on Friday.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After starting a helpline at the KPCC office, the party is now providing ambulance service to Covid patients.State Congress President DK Shivakumar on Friday said the helpline started by the party received over 3,000 calls and volunteers helped over 100 patients get admitted to hospitals. Consultation with doctors and medicines were provided to over 300 patients who called the helpline.

Ambulance service will start on Saturday, with a fleet of 10 vehicles. Shivakumar said they held discussions with the party's working presidents and former mayors to discuss how the party can help people as the government helplines are not working properly. Shivakumar said they will start helplines in all districts.The party's central leaders are monitoring the work done by the state unit. AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala got an update on the helpline and ambulance service on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC ambulance
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp