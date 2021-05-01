KPCC to start ambulance service too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After starting a helpline at the KPCC office, the party is now providing ambulance service to Covid patients.State Congress President DK Shivakumar on Friday said the helpline started by the party received over 3,000 calls and volunteers helped over 100 patients get admitted to hospitals. Consultation with doctors and medicines were provided to over 300 patients who called the helpline.

Ambulance service will start on Saturday, with a fleet of 10 vehicles. Shivakumar said they held discussions with the party's working presidents and former mayors to discuss how the party can help people as the government helplines are not working properly. Shivakumar said they will start helplines in all districts.The party's central leaders are monitoring the work done by the state unit. AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala got an update on the helpline and ambulance service on Friday.