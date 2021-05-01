Mysuru City Corporation starts shelter home for migrant workers

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Following a report published in TNIE about the plight of migrant labourers and homeless as the authorities had not opened a shelter home for them in the backdrop of stricter curfew, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) set up one to lodge migrant workers, the shelterless and destitute across the city.

The corporation on Friday issued a press statement stating that the Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry will be converted into a shelter home, considering the curfew announcement by the corporation, and will be run in association with the NGO Credit-I run by MP Varsha, with the assistance of MCC officers.