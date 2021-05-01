Teachers’ transfer process to begin soon, says Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the Governor has promulgated an ordinance amending the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Act, 2020 (Karnataka Act 04 of 2020). The amendment was earlier discussed by the cabinet.The teachers’ transfer process will begin soon, he added, in a note. Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday promulgated the ordinance as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council are not in session, and are not likely to meet in the near future.

As per the ordinance, called the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, teachers who were on compulsory transfer, zonal transfer or under rationalisation outside the taluk or district during the year 2019-20, will be provided an opportunity to opt for a place of transfer within the taluk or district where they were working in 2019-20. This is a one-time measure, ahead of other types of transfers, subject to the availability of vacancies.

Nearly 72,000 applications for transfers will be processed in the ‘Shikshaka Mitra’ app itself, the minister said, adding that education officials have been advised to hold the entire counselling process online. Teachers will not be physically counselled, and the process will be transparent and timely. A strong system will be in place to redress any complaints, the minister said, on his instructions to department officials.

Due to compulsory and extra transfers, about 3,500 teachers have been adversely impacted, and as a humanitarian consideration, the government is ensuring they get an opportunity for transfer. “We asked for immediate transfers, and the minister held a number of meetings and assured us that when the CM is in better health, talks will be held with the cabinet and the transfer process will be completed,” said Chandrashekar Nugli, general secretary, State Primary Teachers’ Association. Counselling through Shikshaka Mitra app, launched this year, should be done at the earliest, he added.

It’s mandatory

