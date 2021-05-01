STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Teachers’ transfer process to begin soon, says Suresh Kumar

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday promulgated the ordinance as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council are not in session, and are not likely to meet in the near future.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that the Governor has promulgated an ordinance amending the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Act, 2020 (Karnataka Act 04 of 2020). The amendment was earlier discussed by the cabinet.The teachers’ transfer process will begin soon, he added, in a note. Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday promulgated the ordinance as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council are not in session, and are not likely to meet in the near future.

As per the ordinance, called the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, teachers who were on compulsory transfer, zonal transfer or under rationalisation outside the taluk or district during the year 2019-20, will be provided an opportunity to opt for a place of transfer within the taluk or district where they were working in 2019-20. This is a one-time measure, ahead of other types of transfers, subject to the availability of vacancies.

Nearly 72,000 applications for transfers will be processed in the ‘Shikshaka Mitra’ app itself, the minister said, adding that education officials have been advised to hold the entire counselling process online. Teachers will not be physically counselled, and the process will be transparent and timely. A strong system will be in place to redress any complaints, the minister said, on his instructions to department officials.

Due to compulsory and extra transfers, about 3,500 teachers have been adversely impacted, and as a humanitarian consideration, the government is ensuring they get an opportunity for transfer. “We asked for immediate transfers, and the minister held a number of meetings and assured us that when the CM is in better health, talks will be held with the cabinet and the transfer process will be completed,” said Chandrashekar Nugli, general secretary, State Primary Teachers’ Association. Counselling through Shikshaka Mitra app, launched this year, should be done at the earliest, he added.

It’s mandatory
Due to compulsory and extra transfers, about 3,500 teachers have been adversely impacted and as a humanitarian consideration, the govt is ensuring they get a chance for transfer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Kumar
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp