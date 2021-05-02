STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Covid situation turns grim, Karnataka govt scrambles to ramp up health infra

4,000 ICU beds to be added, MBBS students to be deployed on Covid-19 duty

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa holds a meeting with ministers and doctors of leading private hospitals in Bengaluru on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With crippling shortage of oxygenated and ICU beds, the State Government is now scrambling to increase the number of beds and to provide financial assistance to private medical college hospitals to ramp up their infrastructure. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who held on-site meeting with the top management of private hospitals on Saturday, said 4,000 ICU beds will be set up in Bengaluru immediately to reduce the caseload on existing hospitals.

Government sources said that these ICU beds will come up in the next two to three weeks, taking the total number of such beds in the state to 7,000. However, given the surge in Covid numbers -- the state reported 40,990 cases on Saturday -- it is not clear whether it will be enough to tackle the situation, which is turning grimmer by the day. The State Government appointed senior IPS officer Dr PS Harsha, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, as the Nodal Officer to set up 500 ICU beds in each of the eight BBMP zones in Bengaluru on a war-footing.

The Chief Minister, after visiting MS Ramaiah and KIMS hospitals to hold discussion on increasing the number of beds, said MS Ramaiah agreed to reserve 850 beds, including 450 oxygen and ICU beds, while KIMS would reserve 133 oxygen beds. The MS Ramaiah Hospital management also responded positively to the request to set up makeshift facilities at hostels and choultries near the hospital to treat Covid patients, the CM said. The government also decided to use the services of final-year MBBS and nursing students to fight the pandemic and to give them grace marks and appropriate incentives.

It decided to use the services of final-year Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Dental, Ayush and Hospital management students and consider the possibility of allowing students who have graduated abroad to register with the Karnataka Medical Council to let them treat Covid patients. If students are deployed on Covid duty, they will be vaccinated on priority.

The government decided to increase the incentives given to doctors and to bear the cost of treatment of doctors and medical staff if they are infected. The CM’s meeting with the private hospital management was attended by Dr Devi Shetty of Narayan Hrudayalaya, Dr Jayaram of MS Ramaiah Hospital, DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and others.

OTHER DECISIONS

Converting hotels into stepdown hospitals with oxygenated beds by using oxygen concentrators

Converting beds with centralised oxygen support to ICU beds

Converting general beds at medical college hospitals into oxygenated beds, extending funds to set up oxygen generation plants

Strengthening telemedicine facilities to treat patients under home isolation

Audit the use of oxygen and Remdesivir to avoid unnecessary usage

Constitute an expert committee to effectively tackle third wave of the pandemic

