STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 12 journalists test positive for COVID-19

A total of 29 journalists had undergone the tests as mandated by the Election Commission, said the officials. The 12 are from print and television news channels, officials said

Published: 02nd May 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BELAGAVI: As many as 12 journalists, who had undergone RT-PCR tests to cover the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll counting, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 29 journalists had undergone the tests as mandated by the Election Commission, said the officials. The 12 are from print and television news channels, they said.

Following the medical report, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi asked the officials to quarantine the scribes and arrange for their medical treatment.

The counting for bypoll, held on April 17, took place today. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of the sitting BJP MP Suresh Angadi due to coronavirus.

The BJP has fielded Angadi's widow Mangala Suresh Angadi while Satish Jarkiholi, the Yamakanmardi MLA and Congress State working president, is the Congress candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp