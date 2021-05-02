Karnataka HC junks plea filed by former KSOU V-C

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by Prof K Sudha Rao, the former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, questioning the criminal proceedings initiated against her for allegedly entering into an MoU with institutions outside the state, permitting them to admit students for various courses.

Justice HP Sandesh dismissed the petition of Prof Rao (76). However, she has been granted the liberty to approach the court after the final chargesheet is filed by the police, if the need arises. The court noted that there is prima facie material to investigate the matter.

The court further added that the allegation in the complaint mentions that an agreement was entered to provide distant education with the institutions outside the state, beyond jurisdiction. Therefore, the matter has to be proved to unearth the crime.

The Registrar of KSOU on November 20, 2019, registered a complaint with Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru against Prof Rao and other former V-Cs, following the directions issued by the Governor, after taking note of the recommendations made in the report submitted by a one-man committee into the alleged irregularities in the varsity.