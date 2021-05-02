Madikeri municipal council urges volunteers to join battle against COVID-19 as cases surge

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following the increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases across Madikeri, the City Municipal Council has urged residents to join in voluntary work to help handle the pandemic. The CMC has requested volunteers with medical and non-medical background to register and the council will soon assign responsibilities to them within the city limits.

The call for volunteers was made by the CMC on Saturday evening and 25 people have already registered for the work. “Two people even called from Bengaluru to join the team. However, they required an accommodation facility and this is not feasible,” explained Soumya, AEE. She added that the state has released guidelines to the district to form ward committees of volunteers in city limits to help the administration in handling the pandemic situation.

The volunteers will first involve themselves in conducting surveys across their ward to identify inter-district, inter-state and international travellers. “The volunteers have to find out if these travellers are following the quarantine norms and also urge them to take RTPCR test if they have symptoms,” Soumya explained.

Further, the volunteers have to create awareness on the vaccination drive and provide correct information on government orders. Supplying essentials to people in home quarantine and home isolation and supplying rations to the needy will also be taken up by the volunteers.

Currently, the CMC is readying the database of volunteers and the ward committees will shortly be formed to entrust COVID related work. Volunteers in Madikeri city limits can register after dropping a message with their names and ward details on WhatsApp to 9620383963