Troubles don’t end with death for Covid patients

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an increase in the number of Covid deaths in the state, especially Bengaluru, over the last few weeks, long lines of ambulances are seen at crematoriums and burial grounds. On Saturday, the state recorded its highest number of Covid deaths at 271. Many volunteers, who help families perform last rites, said that the situation has turned worse over the last two weeks.

Relatives have to wait for more than six hours or hold cremations the next day as the facilities are booked to capacity. Not just crematoriums, even at burial grounds there have been 40 funerals a day over the past fortnight, they said. Khaleel-ur Rahman, a volunteer from Bangalore for Migrants, said, “I have not slept over the last few days. We have to wait for at least six hours to cremate a body.

But in the last two days, the waiting period has gone up to 10 hours at crematoriums in Taverekere, Hebbal and Kengeri. Over the last three days, we are seeing an average of 15-20 bodies at crematoriums. It takes about 45 minutes to one hour for a cremation. When we take a body, we get a waiting list number of 25. It takes a long time before our turn comes. We have to wait till then and we cannot even pick up other bodies from hospitals. Many private ambulances charge Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 to wait in queues at the crematorium, while a BBMP ambulance charges only Rs 250.

Private operators are making money even in someone’s death. Our organisation has two ambulances and we provide a free service.” Usman Sharieff, Secretary, Jumma Masjid Trust Board, said, “For the last fortnight, we are taking at least 45 bodies to Hazrat Khuddus Saheb Qabrastan on Nandidurga Road. We have a large space to bury the bodies, but it seems now we are running out of space. During the first wave, at the peak we saw a maximum of 15 bodies per day, but the second wave has been much worse.

It is sad to see these many deaths. We need to ramp up our health infrastructure and save people.” Tanveer Ahmed from the Emergency Response Team, who had carried out 300-plus burials during the first wave, said that with the BBMP allowing open cremations, the issue of crowding could be sorted out, but the number of deaths is too high this time. “At crematoriums in Banashankari, Geddadahalli, Tavarekere and Panathur over 25 bodies are lined up at any time and the process is extremely slow.

It is faster at open crematoriums and more such facilities should be opened,” he said. Saqib Idrees from Bangalore for Migrant said, “So many people are dying every day. If the government is reporting lesser numbers, it is because they don’t want to show that they are failing in their fight against the pandemic.”