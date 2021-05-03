STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A record, over 21k out of Covid grasp on single day in Karnataka

With 21,149 patients discharged on Sunday, it is the highest through the pandemic.

Published: 03rd May 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

A senior citizen gets vaccinated in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In relative relief, Karnataka saw the highest number of Covid patients being discharged on Sunday, when the State’s tally crossed the 16-lakh mark, while its daily death figure remained on the higher side at 217.

With 21,149 patients discharged on Sunday, it is the highest through the pandemic. In the first wave, the highest discharges were 13,550 on October 22, 2020, when the recovery rate was 86.84 per cent, while the second highest was on September 11, 2020 with the recovery rate at 76.06 per cent. But the figure now stands at 72.69 per cent after peaking to 98.06 per cent on January 30.

The deaths, however, have remained on the higher side. For the fourth day, the State recorded 200-plus daily deaths. It was 217 on Sunday, 271 on Saturday, which was the highest number of Covid deaths recorded in a single day. The Covid mortality rate is at its lowest in the State as well as Bengaluru, at 0.99 percent and 0.82 percent.

Bengaluru reported 64 deaths on Sunday. Karnataka’s toll stands at 16,011, up from 15,794 the previous day. The Covid tally now stands at 16,01,865, with 37,733 fresh cases added on Sunday. The positivity rate has increased from 6.06 per cent on Saturday to 6.17 per cent now. Active cases in Karnataka are 4,21,436 marking a 4.04 per cent increase over Saturday’s 4,05,068.

