STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 second wave: Kodagu to remain open only on two days for six hours

Joining hands with the district administration in the fight against COVID-19, the Kodagu hospitality industry has decided to shut its doors to tourists.

Published: 03rd May 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen supply unit at COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri.

The oxygen supply unit at the COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri. (Photo | Express)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Kodagu district administration has tightened the curfew, with essential and other permitted shops remaining open only on Tuesdays and Fridays. A decision in this regard was announced by Kodagu DC Charulata Somal on Monday.

“All essential shops, agriculture shops, liquor shops and take-away facilities at hotels are permitted to function only between 6 am and 12 noon on Tuesdays and Fridays. This will be imposed with immediate effect for the coming two weeks,” stated Charulata.

However, stand-alone milk parlours/booths can remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day and there is no prohibition on supply of newspapers. Medical outlets and petrol bunks are permitted to remain open throughout.   

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of oxygen scarcity across the state, Charulata confirmed that the Jumbo Jet Oxygen Plant in the COVID hospital in Madikeri is being refilled once in three days by a private agency from Mysuru. However, she revealed that there is a dearth of D-type oxygen cylinders and steps are being taken to procure them. “A request in this regard has been forwarded to the state,” she confirmed.
 
Joining hands with the district administration in the fight against COVID-19, the Kodagu hospitality industry has decided to shut its doors to tourists. All lodging facilities across the district will voluntarily close till May 15. A decision in this regard was jointly taken by the Homestay Association and Kodagu Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association members on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp