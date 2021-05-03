COVID-19 second wave: Kodagu to remain open only on two days for six hours

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Kodagu district administration has tightened the curfew, with essential and other permitted shops remaining open only on Tuesdays and Fridays. A decision in this regard was announced by Kodagu DC Charulata Somal on Monday.

“All essential shops, agriculture shops, liquor shops and take-away facilities at hotels are permitted to function only between 6 am and 12 noon on Tuesdays and Fridays. This will be imposed with immediate effect for the coming two weeks,” stated Charulata.

However, stand-alone milk parlours/booths can remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day and there is no prohibition on supply of newspapers. Medical outlets and petrol bunks are permitted to remain open throughout.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of oxygen scarcity across the state, Charulata confirmed that the Jumbo Jet Oxygen Plant in the COVID hospital in Madikeri is being refilled once in three days by a private agency from Mysuru. However, she revealed that there is a dearth of D-type oxygen cylinders and steps are being taken to procure them. “A request in this regard has been forwarded to the state,” she confirmed.



Joining hands with the district administration in the fight against COVID-19, the Kodagu hospitality industry has decided to shut its doors to tourists. All lodging facilities across the district will voluntarily close till May 15. A decision in this regard was jointly taken by the Homestay Association and Kodagu Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association members on Monday.