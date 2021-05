By Express News Service

KGF: Kolar MP S Muniswamy, who visited the defunct Bharat Gold Mines Ltd along with Kolar Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani on Sunday, said that all steps will be taken to convert the hospital, which was shut down in 2001, here into a Covid centre.

“I will meet Dy CM C N Ashwath Narayan in a day or two and apprise him on the matter. BJP volunteers have been cleaning the premises for the past one week,” he told reporters.