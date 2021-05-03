Gangubai Hangal’s granddaughter dies of Covid-19, son in ICU

Arunkumar Hurlimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Renowned Hindustani vocalist late Gangubai Hangal's granddaughter Madhavi Joshi died on Covid-19 in Pune.

Two other family members, son of Gangubai, Baburao Hangal and grandson Arun Hangal have also tested positive for the virus.

Last week, after testing positive, Madhavi, 55, was admitted to a private hospital in Pune in Maharashtra, but developed complications and breathed her last on Monday.

She is survived by husband Biswajit Joshi, son Manas and daughter Aishwarya.

Baburao, 90, is said to be serious and admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Bengaluru and on oxygen support.

Gangubai's other grandson Arun also tested positive and was admitted in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

For the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Dharwad district, 1021 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours and four deaths on Monday.

With this, the district has reported a total of 32,741 cases, in that 4531 are active covid cases in the district. Till now the district had witnessed more than 700 deaths and there are more than 250 people in ICU.