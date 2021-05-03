STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: BJP wins Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, Congress keeps Maski

The BJP had won the previous election by a margin of about 3.9 lakh votes.

Published: 03rd May 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP managed to retain the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat and bag the Basavakalyan Assembly constituency while the Congress retained the Maski Assembly seat in the April 17 bypolls, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Mangala Angadi, wife of former Union Minister Suresh Angadi who succumbed to Covid-19, won the Belgaum parliamentary seat by a narrow margin of 5,240 votes in a see-saw battle as the votes were counted. The BJP had won the previous election by a margin of about 3.9 lakh votes.

Although Mangala was leading during the early rounds, Congress’ Satish Jarkiholi caught on and was leading by about 10,000 votes during the later rounds, but Mangala finally scraped through, by securing 4,36,868 votes.

10,631 NOTA votes in Belagavi seat

Interestingly, Independent candidate Shubham Vikram Shelke, who was backed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), managed to garner 1.16 lakh votes. A total of 10,631 NOTA votes were also polled. In Maski Assembly seat in Raichur district, it was turncoat versus turncoat. The BJP candidate Prathapgouda Patil, who was previously with the Congress and switched over to BJP, lost to Basanagouda Turvihal by about 20,000 votes.

Turvihal himself had switched to Congress from BJP just before the polls were announced. He secured 86,337 votes and defeated Prathapagouda Patil by a huge margin of over 30,000 votes. The JDS had not put up a candidate here. Patil’s resignation had necessitated the bypoll. The BJP’s candidate for the Basavakalyan Assembly segment, Sharanu Salgar, won against Mala Narayana Rao, wife of deceased Congress MLA Narayana Rao, in a triangular fight where the JDS had fielded Syed Yasrab Ali Qadri. Salgar polled 71,012 votes while his nearest rival polled 50,383 votes. Narayan Rao too died last year due to Covid-19, leaving the Assembly segment vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belgaum Lok Sabha seat Belgaum Congress Maski BJP Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp