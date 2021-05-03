No scarcity of beds in Ajjarakad: Basavaraj Bommai
Udupi District Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited the district government hospital in Ajjarakad here on Sunday, said that there is no scarcity of beds in the hospital as of now.
Published: 03rd May 2021 03:01 AM | Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 03:01 AM | A+A A-
UDUPI: Udupi District Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited the district government hospital in Ajjarakad here on Sunday, said that there is no scarcity of beds in the hospital as of now.
Expressing concern at instances of people developing respiratory issues even after testing negative for Covid, he said, “There may be a surge in demand for beds if the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases increase.
So, officials have been instructed to increase oxygen beds by 25,” he told reporters. The minister said, “Testing, tracking and treatment will be given priority with the cooperation of private hospitals.”