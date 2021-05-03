No scarcity of beds in Ajjarakad: Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi District Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited the district government hospital in Ajjarakad here on Sunday, said that there is no scarcity of beds in the hospital as of now.

Expressing concern at instances of people developing respiratory issues even after testing negative for Covid, he said, “There may be a surge in demand for beds if the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases increase.

So, officials have been instructed to increase oxygen beds by 25,” he told reporters. The minister said, “Testing, tracking and treatment will be given priority with the cooperation of private hospitals.”