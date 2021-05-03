Oxygen crisis, keep status quo on infra: Order

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Any further ramping up of Covid facilities that require supplies of medical oxygen in districts would put pressure on the available Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in districts and the state, cautioned an internal document sent out by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to all deputy commissioners.

The present supplies cannot meet any additional demand. Districts should seek clearance from the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health, before adding new facilities and they should match the oxygen supply and bed capacity. Any crisis arising out of adding new capacities and inability to match the supply of LMO should be avoided. The issue of oxygen supply should be first resolved in consultation with the ACS, Health, before creating additional capacity, the document stated.

Confirming that the letter has been sent by the Chief Secretary, the deputy commissioner of a district, on condition of anonymity, said the districts are caught in a tight spot with patients demanding additional beds and oxygen and the chief secretary issuing orders not to increase the capacity because of shortage of oxygen.

“We have to strike a balance and cannot keep increasing beds and adding new hospitals as the oxygen supply is limited. This situation will put districts under a lot of pressure. If we have to increase beds, we need to map out the oxygen source. During such critical times, some action has to be taken. Oxygen demand is also rising in existing hospitals for serious patients, so there is no place for new hospitals,” the DC said.

The document revealed that last-minute emergencies requiring LMO are extremely difficult to cater to. Of the 665 tonne of LMO available in the state, up to 600 tonne is being supplied from Ballari / Koppal, while the rest is from Bengaluru. “So, we have a huge lead time that is needed to cater to your needs. For this, LMO HelpDesk has been continuously keeping in touch with Deputy Commissioners and their teams to work out requirements 24-48 hours ahead and schedule supplies to your districts.

We have been modifying dispatch plans on occasions to include your emergent requirements, sometimes with 6-8 hour notice also, with last-minute diversions. This is creating a huge strain on the logistics management for LMO HelpDesk,” an excerpt of the document stated, instructing active action by districts to furnish actual quantities of LMO supply, balance available and realistic needs based on consumption, projections in advance, so the helpdesk can schedule it in a timely manner.

It stated that the rationed supply model, to every destination in Karnataka, to ensure equitable and continuous availability of oxygen, will continue till the load of Covid cases comes down or additional supplies are tied up. Certain districts have no refillers who can supply medical oxygen cylinders and are dependent on oxygen cylinder suppliers located in another district. For example, Yadgir, Bidar, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu have no refillers.

Any overzealous action by districts hosting the refillers to meet their own demands first and not allowing dispatches to other districts can have catastrophic consequences for patient’s health and Covid fight. These districts should act collaboratively, looking out for each other, the document read. It also confirmed that the state has reached full utilisation of the available oxygen and no further increase in supplies is possible to any unit than what is being done as on April 27 or 28. The State Government is actively pursuing to increase the availability of oxygen with the support of Central Government, the document added.