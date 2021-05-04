STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar tragedy: CM Yediyurappa orders probe into oxygen shortage deaths

Facing flak over the death of 24 Covid patients due to the lack of oxygen supply at Chamarajanagar District Hospital, the State Government on Monday ordered a probe by senior IAS officer.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing flak over the death of 24 Covid patients due to the lack of oxygen supply at Chamarajanagar District Hospital, the State Government on Monday ordered a probe by senior IAS officer. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad has been directed to find the cause of death of the Covid patients, and give a report within three days. 

The order was issued after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held discussions with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner and senior officers to get information about the tragic incident.  “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken at the earliest against those responsible. We will also ensure that such incidents are never repeated,” the CM said. Earlier in the day, Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said they will get a detailed report with the death audit, and take appropriate action against those responsible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen shortage Chamarajanagar coronavirus Yediyurappa
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp