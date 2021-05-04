Chamarajanagar tragedy: CM Yediyurappa orders probe into oxygen shortage deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing flak over the death of 24 Covid patients due to the lack of oxygen supply at Chamarajanagar District Hospital, the State Government on Monday ordered a probe by senior IAS officer. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad has been directed to find the cause of death of the Covid patients, and give a report within three days.

The order was issued after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held discussions with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner and senior officers to get information about the tragic incident. “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken at the earliest against those responsible. We will also ensure that such incidents are never repeated,” the CM said. Earlier in the day, Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said they will get a detailed report with the death audit, and take appropriate action against those responsible.