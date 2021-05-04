STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chamarajanagar tragedy ‘unpardonable’, says C T Ravi 

One of the sharpest criticisms against the government over the Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy came from BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Monday.

Published: 04th May 2021

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the sharpest criticisms against the government over the Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy came from BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Monday. Lashing out at his own government, Ravi said the incident was “unpardonable”. Although Ravi vehemently rejected the opposition’s demand for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s resignation over the death of 24 patients, he minced no words in demanding that accountability be fixed. 

“Whoever is responsible for this grave injustice has to be punished severely. It is unfortunate that tragedies taking place in Delhi and Maharashtra are repeating in Karnataka. It is clear that those responsible did not keep vigil. Such deaths in other states should have been a lesson for us but because we didn’t learn from their mistakes, 24 lives were list. This is unpardonable,” he said. Ravi, though, was careful to defend the government from opposition attack.

