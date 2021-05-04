STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bengaluru’s moving growth rate reaches 63 per cent in 28 days

Experts suggested that Bengaluru needs to change its containment strategy to bring cases under control as the plan adopted in the first wave is not proving effective in the second wave.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:58 AM

People wait outside the Agara health centre to get Covid tests done | Ashishkrishna HP

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Data shows that Bengaluru’s positivity moving growth rate has touched 63 per cent in 28 days from March 31 till April 28, which is alarming.The moving growth rate (MGR) indicates the doubling rate of Covid. Among the megacities, Ahmedabad has 114 per cent MGR which is the highest, followed by Delhi at 66 per cent and Bengaluru. Experts suggested that Bengaluru needs to change its containment strategy to bring cases under control as the plan adopted in the first wave is not proving effective in the second wave.

Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima, that analysed the data stated that Bengaluru’s MGR in 28 days should ideally be less than 10 per cent. Bengaluru’s active cases MGR too is high at 1043 per cent, which is second only to Ahmedabad’s 2709 per cent. During April 21-28, Bengaluru added almost one lakh active cases and its active cases per million during the period was 1815, which was three times the average number of active cases in other megacities, like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.Experts said that to blame people for not maintaining social distancing leading to an increase in the number of cases is a lame excuse, while the surge is because of improper governance.

“A deeper scientific investigation is needed to establish the association between social distancing and containment of virus. Chennai and Kolkata recently conducted Assembly elections and social distancing norms were thrown to the wind. But among the six megacities, they added the least number of Covid cases in April. Chennai added around 74,000 cases and Kolkata 50,000. On the other hand, Delhi added 4.35 lakh cases and Bengaluru 2.75 lakh. It is also strange that Mumbai which has Dharavi, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, has witnessed a drop in active cases by 20 per cent this week. This trend needs a clear explanation,” said Mysore Sanjeev, Convener Project, Jeevan Raksha.

