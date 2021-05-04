STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID crisis: Oxygen scarcity looms large over Mysuru

With news of oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts doing the rounds on social media, focus is now on Mysuru, as the district is also reeling under an oxygen crisis.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 06:37 AM

Representational Image. (Photo | R Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: With news of oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts doing the rounds on social media, focus is now on Mysuru, as the district is also reeling under an oxygen crisis. With the district reporting over 2,000 cases on a daily basis, most people with low oxygen saturation are trying to get oxygen beds in the hospital. This will quickly lead to a scarcity in the days to come.  

“Like the crisis in Chamarajanagar, where 24 people lost their lives due to oxygen crisis, a similar situation arose in Mysuru two days back. We averted the situation last minute, thanks to the intervention of the district minister. Mysuru doesn’t manufacture oxygen, so we only have oxygen agencies. We need over 44 metric tonnes of oxygen per day now but we are getting 22 metric tonnes currently,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

According to a data available with The New Indian Express, the oxygen availability in the district is coming down gradually as the demand is going up.As on April 30, Mysuru had a stock of 967 (jumbo cylinder of 47 litre capacity), 409 (10 litre capacity), 30 (1.1 litre capacity) and 57 dura cylinders (200 litres of liquid medical oxygen) but as on May 2, 7 pm the number had come down to 689 (jumbo cylinder of 47 litre capacity), 318 (10litre capacity), 56 (1.1 litre capacity) and 56 dura cylinders (200 litres of liquid medical oxygen).

