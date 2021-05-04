IMA seeks Covid beds reserved for doctors

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With hospital beds and oxygen in short supply, State health workers, who are in the frontlines of Covid battle, themselves do not have any assurance from the government that they would be treated in case they get infected by Covid.

On May 1, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had appointed a nodal officer to ensure that advocates and their families get medical help if they test Covid-positive. But till now, no such order has been issued for doctors, nurses and other health workers.

Now, the Karnataka and Bengaluru chapters of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) plan to write to the State Government and the BBMP, requesting them to reserve hospital beds for Covid-positive doctors and other health staff, while also appointing a nodal officer to oversee the arrangements.

Dr Srinivasa S, public relations officer for IMA (Bengaluru) and chairperson for national IMA Standing Committee for Child Health, said that doctors are at higher risk as they treat corona patients, but yet they have to hunt for beds and oxygen when they test positive. “Existing hospitals and medical centres can reserve beds. We can have 50 beds in Bengaluru and 10 each, at least, in each district,” he said.

The matter was discussed in an IMA state working committee meeting recently. There were 60 Covid deaths of doctors across the state in the first wave and five till date in the second wave, as per IMA estimates.

Dr Anuradha Paramesh, vice-president, IMA (Bengaluru), said, “We have lost some doctors to Covid, as they were unable to find beds in Karnataka and Bengaluru. Recently, three died in the state capital, of which one doctor had been looking for a bed for a few days. Many health workers could have survived if they found beds and oxygen on time.”

On April 28, Dr Srinivasa wrote to Sagar Group of Hospitals and Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Bengaluru, asking them to reserve beds for doctors.