STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet meets today to hammer out Covid strategy

A preliminary inquiry by the government suggests that the Chamarajanagar incident could be the result of a standoff between two senior officers, and this issue will also be discussed.

Published: 04th May 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called for a special cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss Covid management, and tackle the issues of shortage in medical supplies and infrastructure -- oxygen, Remdesivir, beds and ventilators. The rising number of fatalities is also likely to figure in the meeting.

Sources suggested that some ministers were pushing for harsher lockdown measures and there was concern that the government would opt for a more stringent shutdown. Some ministers privately expressed concern that the lockdown announcement and resultant exodus of migrant workers meant spreading the virus in far-flung areas, and even outside the state.

At present, industries, construction sector, and garment industries with 50 per cent staffers, are allowed to function. Sources said that Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar could come in for some pointed questioning by cabinet colleagues on essentials like oxygen, beds, ventilators etc. Sources in the CMO said that CM Yediyurappa was extremely upset over the Chamarajanagar deaths, and is expecting the health ministry, district authorities and district minister Suresh Kumar to come up with some explanations.

A preliminary inquiry by the government suggests that the Chamarajanagar incident could be the result of a standoff between two senior officers, and this issue will also be discussed.With the opposition adopting an extremely aggressive stand, and both Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar going to Chamarajanagar on Tuesday morning, sources said the government was rushing to control damage.With many complaints against the health ministry, sources in the government said the health minister may come under some sharp criticism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yediyurappa Karnataka coronavirus
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp