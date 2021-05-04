Karnataka Cabinet meets today to hammer out Covid strategy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called for a special cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss Covid management, and tackle the issues of shortage in medical supplies and infrastructure -- oxygen, Remdesivir, beds and ventilators. The rising number of fatalities is also likely to figure in the meeting.

Sources suggested that some ministers were pushing for harsher lockdown measures and there was concern that the government would opt for a more stringent shutdown. Some ministers privately expressed concern that the lockdown announcement and resultant exodus of migrant workers meant spreading the virus in far-flung areas, and even outside the state.

At present, industries, construction sector, and garment industries with 50 per cent staffers, are allowed to function. Sources said that Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar could come in for some pointed questioning by cabinet colleagues on essentials like oxygen, beds, ventilators etc. Sources in the CMO said that CM Yediyurappa was extremely upset over the Chamarajanagar deaths, and is expecting the health ministry, district authorities and district minister Suresh Kumar to come up with some explanations.

A preliminary inquiry by the government suggests that the Chamarajanagar incident could be the result of a standoff between two senior officers, and this issue will also be discussed.With the opposition adopting an extremely aggressive stand, and both Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar going to Chamarajanagar on Tuesday morning, sources said the government was rushing to control damage.With many complaints against the health ministry, sources in the government said the health minister may come under some sharp criticism.