Murder most foul, cries Oppn

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission, demanding that a case be registered. 

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, along with other Congress leaders, addresses the media in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress termed the death of 24 patients due to lack of oxygen in Chamarajanagar as “criminal negligence” and “murder”, and demanded Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s resignation.Leading the opposition attack on the Karnataka BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned: “How much more suffering before the ‘system’ wakes up?” AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the deaths as “murder” and demanded the health minister’s resignation.

Opposition leader and former CM Siddaramaiah demanded a judicial probe headed by a district judge, saying an inquiry by an IAS officer will not bring out the truth. “The CM and health minister must take full responsibility. Officers responsible must be suspended and Rs 25 lakh compensation given to the patients’ families,”  he said.

He said that as per information he got, the hospital requires 350 oxygen cylinders every day, which are supplied from companies in Mysuru. On Saturday, only 30 cylinders were supplied and officials in Chamarajanagar contacted officers in Mysuru. KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan, too, brought it to the notice of district in-charge minister Suresh Kumar. 

“They had all the time to ensure oxygen supply to the hospital and save lives. They failed to do so,” he alleged. In Mysuru, Dhruvanarayan too demanded a judicial probe.KPCC President DK Shivakumar said criminal negligence has led to 24 deaths. “It is murder and the government is responsible,” he said.Congress legislators, including Shivakumar, met Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar on Monday. 

“We don’t have any trust in the CM or any minister. We met the chief secretary to request him to take steps to save lives. He admitted there is a shortage of oxygen,” Shivakumar said. The state needs 1,750 tonnes of oxygen every day, but the Centre has allotted only 850 tonnes, he said.KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission, demanding that a case be registered. 

