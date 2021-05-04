Second PUC exams postponed, first PUC exams cancelled in Karnataka

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second PUC (Pre University College) examinations have been postponed, announced the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar S on Tuesday. He said this was done keeping the health of students in mind because of the rampant spread of the pandemic.

The examinations were earlier scheduled to commence on May 24. The time table of the examinations will be announced 15-20 days in advance.

Talking after a meeting with department officials, Kumar said seven lakh students are writing the examinations this year.

The practical examinations for science students were postponed recently.

He said officials had convened a meeting with the principals of various colleges, lecturers and parents and gotten their opinion.

He said all departments are busy with COVID prevention activities and several students have returned to their hometowns.

Various states have postponed their second PUC examinations on account of the lockdown and hence the decision has been taken, he added.

No exam for first PUC

First PUC students will all be admitted to second PUC directly said Kumar, adding that they will have a bridge course when they join the second year.

New dates will be announced well in advance. The minister appealed to students to continue with their preparations without getting disheartened.

Lecturers will work from home. They need to be in touch with the students to monitor their learning progress incessantly. Those who are on COVID-19 duty will continue there.