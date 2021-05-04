Yediyurappa reconstitutes Covid task force

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time the State Government has come under severe fire over a mammoth surge in the number of Covid cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reconstituted the Covid task force. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has been appointed as in charge of the four-member task force, replacing Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol.

Despite Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar being part of the task force, Dr Ashwath Narayan will lead the team that is in charge of overseeing measures taken to curb the pandemic. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Information and Public Relations Minister C C Patil are the other members of the force. The taskforce was reconstituted on the day 24 people died at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital owing to oxygen shortage among other reasons. Suresh Kumar is the district in-charge minister for Chamarajanagar.On his first day as the Taskforce chief, Ashwath Narayan on Monday held consultations on utilising corporate social responsibility funds to strengthen the Covid infrastructure.