23-year-old COVID-19 suspect dies while waiting for an ambulance in Karnataka

Pragna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A suspected COVID-19 patient collapsed on the street while waiting for an ambulance and died on his way to the hospital located here, on Wednesday.

Manoj (23), a resident of Bajegundi village in Somwarpet taluk was working at a local bar when he developed slight symptoms of COVID-19. He had given his throat swab for RTPCR test on Tuesday.

His results were awaited even as he developed fever, cough and cold, all the symptoms of COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, he developed respiratory issues and called the COVID helpline.

Manoj had prepared to get admitted to the Madikeri COVID hospital after advice from the helpline.

Following which he waited near his house in Bajegundi at noon for the ambulance.

However, Manoj collapsed on the street while waiting for the ambulance which arrived around the same time at 2 pm.

An AHSA worker alongside a healthcare worker shifted Manoj into the ambulance but he died on his way to the hospital.