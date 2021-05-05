STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BS Yediyurappa pulls up officials over black market of Remdesivir

The CM, who held a detailed meeting with the officials, directed them not to conceal the facts and told them to take appropriate action to prevent such illegal acts.

Published: 05th May 2021 05:00 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday expressed displeasure over Remdesivir being sold in the black market and warned the officials of taking stern action against all those involved in it.“I will order a comprehensive probe and you will have to face the consequences. We will not spare anyone,” the Chief Minister told senior officials during a meeting called to discuss the supply of Remdesivir to the state.

“We have got reports about the sale of Remdesvir in the black market. In such difficult times, it is being misused and sold in the black market. Not just one or two, many are involved in it. Everything will come out once we order probe and action will be taken against all those involved,” he warned.

The CM, who held a detailed meeting with the officials, directed them not to conceal the facts and told them to take appropriate action to prevent such illegal acts.  “I am not saying you are not working. What do you say about Remdesivir sold in the black market when we are facing the shortage?” the CM questioned an official who tried to explain that all officials are working day and night to tackle the situation.

The official also informed the CM that an FIR has been filed against a hospital in Vijayapura and action is being initiated against those involved in it. Cases of alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir were reported from several places, including Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Bidar. 

