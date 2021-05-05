Chamarajanagar tragedy: CM, health minister failed, must step down, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday visited Chamarajanagar district hospital, called on grieving families and held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and health officials.

Claiming that officials had admitted that the deaths occurred due to non-availability of oxygen, Siddaramaiah said that 28 patients, and not 24, died due to lack of oxygen in hospital. He criticised Health Minister K Sudhakar for misleading people, saying that only three patients had died due to lack of oxygen beds.

He said the tragedy could have been averted if the government had prepared to address the needs of hospitals to save Covid patients. Siddaramaiah said the Chamarajanagar hospital needs 350 cylinders per day, but had received only 126 on Sunday. The truck ferrying oxygen had returned with only 50 cylinders and there was no oxygen after 2pm, following a shortage of 224 cylinders, he added. Siddaramaiah pulled up the doctors in hospital, and sought to know why only 34 beds had ventilators, as against 53 ICU beds.

Referring to Chamrajanagar DC M R Ravi’s statement that the Mysuru DC had directed suppliers to give oxygen cylinders to other districts only after meeting Mysuru’s requirement, he said a judicial probe should be ordered as both the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar DCs and health minister have given different statements.

He claimed that more than 50,000 people have died of Covid in the state, but the government was concealing figures. He said that that CM BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar have no moral right to continue in office, and demanded that they step down.