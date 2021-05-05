IPL postponed: MLC Rathod, pulled up by Congress, vindicated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC Rathod, who was pulled up by state party president DK Shivakumar on Monday during a Congress Legislature Party meeting for seeking the cancellation of IPL tournament, seems vindicated as the BCCI on Tuesday called off the T20 league.

Shivakumar objected to Rathod writing an open letter on April 27, seeking that IPL be cancelled. Questioning Rathod, Shivakumar wondered whether the letter would cost the Congress the support of cricket lovers.TNIE on April 26 had taken a committed stand to suspend all IPL coverage in the newspaper till a semblance of normalcy is restored.

Rathod had questioned, “Is it necessary to continue playing IPL games when the country is witnessing the highest number of Covid cases in the entire world?...’’He had asked, “ Cannot KSCA stadium be converted into a huge open field hospital?’’ After the BCCI announcement, Rathod told TNIE, “I am happy.”