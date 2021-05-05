STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka achieves one crore inoculations against COVID-19: Health Minister

"Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. K'taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre & State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the one crore mark in inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

"Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. K'taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre & State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," the Minister tweeted.

Noting that the vaccine is the biggest weapon to defeat the virus, Sudhakar said the government is leaving no stone unturned to inoculate everyone at the earliest.

According to the health department officials, these inoculations comprise first and the second doses.

On Tuesday alone, the state government has achieved 99.36 lakh inoculations.

The Karnataka government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers.

The state has decided to vaccinate all those eligible for free of cost.

