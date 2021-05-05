STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC for judicial probe into Chamarajanagar deaths

The Bench also took note of the recent deaths at Kalaburagi and other districts due to lack of oxygen. 

Published: 05th May 2021 05:17 AM

Family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital

Family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital. (File photo| Udayashankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday indicated that it is inclined to appointing a retired HC judge to hold an inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act into the death of 24 patients at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital allegedly due to lack of oxygen. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said, “Considering the seriousness of the issue, prima facie, we are of the view that this is a fit case to hold an inquiry by appointing a retired judge of the HC.”

The Bench also took note of the recent deaths at Kalaburagi and other districts due to lack of oxygen. Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi said that the government is serious about identifying those responsible for the incident and has no objection to a judicial inquiry. A  civil servant has been appointed   and a report will be available by Wednesday evening. 

