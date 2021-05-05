STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Passengers at KSR railway station ordered to leave premises due to lack of social distancing

A bizarre scene played out right from 7 am on the Station Road with passengers huddled on the footpath and the road with their luggage.

Published: 05th May 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Top railway authorities had to intervene and restore order at the station. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday morning, hundreds of passengers waiting to board their trains at the KSR railway station were ordered to get outside the premises of the station and the area cordoned off by barricades by the Government Railway Police citing lack of social distancing. Top railway authorities had to intervene and restore order at the station by insisting the passengers be brought inside, say railway sources. 

A bizarre scene played out right from 7 am on the Station Road with passengers huddled on the footpath and the road with their luggage. “Many were passengers who had to board long distance trains in the night or even early next morning. Fearing they would miss their train due to the lack of public transport on account of Covid curfew in the State, they arrived much earlier,” said a senior railway official. “Families were found sprawled on the road with bedsheets,” he added. 

Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma who visited the spot insisted all the passengers be allowed inside the station and permitted to wait at the platforms of the station or other sheltered spaces if they had a valid travel ticket or platform ticket, said another official. They were finally let inside after spending four hours on the roads outside, he added. “It was a very foolish thing to do. In fact, the passengers actually ended up crowding together outside the station putting them at risk of infection,” a top railway official said. 
Asked about it, Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Bhaskar Rao,  vehemently denied that he had given any such orders to the GRP.

“It will be a very inhuman thing to do. I had in fact arranged food for all the passengers inside the station with the help of ISKCON and another agency,” he said. 

However, multiple sources within the railway station called up this reporter to speak about the incident. Meanwhile, the Yesvantpur railway station, which runs trains to Bihar, UP and Kolkata has been witnessing a massive crowd of passengers from 6 am to 12 noon daily inside.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSR Railway Station
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp