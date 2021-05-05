Token system can stop blocking of beds, suggest officials

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A queue system, or token system, in bed allocation will soon be introduced in Bengaluru, to address the issue of availability, shortage and need for beds. This is one of the biggest demands from all quarters, and will be adopted by the State government. For bureaucrats, more than the challenge of Covid-19, it is managing the system and ensuring timely facilities in a seamless, streamlined and foolproof manner. They also need to assess the system and allocate beds -- ICU, HDU, oxygen and ventilator beds -- to needy patients on time.

Some bureaucrats who closely assessed the system, and members who are now part of the committee to check bed allocation anomalies, are holding closed-door meetings to correct it.“The person who first demanded the bed is left in the lurch, while another who calls later in the day gets it. So a queue system on the bed allocation portal will be introduced. However, a room will be kept aside for emergencies,” a government source told TNIE.

At a meeting with government officials, it was also pointed out that the user was using his/her ID and password, so there were cases of them using the software from their personal systems too. All machines are being white-listed and username, ID and password have to be registered, and the site is accessible only from registered computers. Access will be given only when OTP is generated to the registered number. It was also found that beds are being booked in names like war room 1 or 2. This is difficult to verify. Beds should be be booked in the name of user or doctor,” sources added.

They also discussed default bed allocation, and a 5-10 hour waiting period for each patient who has tested positive. “It has been suggested that an SMS be sent with BU number to the patient, asking whether a bed is needed. The patient must promptly say yes or no, to ensure the needy are not left in the lurch,” a source added.