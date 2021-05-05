STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa directs Ministers to camp in districts for COVID-19 control, gives hints of full lockdown

The Prime Minister will take a decision in the backdrop of Supreme Court's recent recommendation, which would be binding on Karnataka as well, he said.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:07 PM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With Karnataka witnessing a steep increase in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he has directed his cabinet colleagues to camp in the districts and focus on efforts to curb the pandemic.

Further, in an apparent reference to more stringent curbs, he said "we have to implement the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"We are also waiting for his directions. Based on it, we will take a decision in the evening," the CM told reporters here.

Concerned over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the apex court had on Sunday said the Centre and state governments may consider imposing a "lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare."

Replying to a query, Yediyurappa said he has directed the state ministers to camp in the districts they are in- charge of and work there to control the spread of the pandemic.

They have been briefing him about the virus situation on a daily basis but henceforth the ministers would work in a more focused manner, he added.

Karnataka has been witnessing an exponential rise in the daily new virus infections, despite a lockdown that has been clamped from April 27 to May 12.

The state has been reporting over 44,000 cases and 200 fatalities daily for the past few days, raising concerns.

As on Tuesday, Karnataka had a little over 4.64 lakh active cases, while it witnessed 44,631 new infections on May 4 which also saw 292 deaths.

