COVID-19 toll surges in Kodagu, 42 deaths reported in last six days

According to officials, the death toll is increasing in the district due to the delayed admission of patients to the hospital

Published: 06th May 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

People crowd outside shops in Madikeri during curfew relaxation on Tuesday

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu district is reporting an increasing number of COVID-19 cases since the last week of April even as the death toll too is rising drastically, causing concerns among residents and the authorities. While the toll stood at 83 during the first week of April, 69 more deaths have been reported in a month’s time. The district reported seven deaths on Thursday and the toll currently stands at 152.

According to officials, the death toll is increasing in the district due to the delayed admission of patients to the hospital. The district has recorded 42 deaths since May 1 and on an average, six deaths are being reported each day. The increase in the death rate has also affected the last rites because of the limited capacity of the crematorium in Madikeri.

Kodagu DC Charulata Somal said the delayed admission of patients is emerging as a challenge to enable timely treatment. "All the patients go into cardiac arrest and one cannot predict how each patient’s body will react. Many patients are reporting to the hospital after having the symptoms for a prolonged period. If we are able to test in time and detect the infection on time, the medical intervention can be much better. The district is well placed in terms of oxygen and medicines. There is a delay in patients reporting to the hospital and that is where it is becoming challenging to the doctors to intervene," she explained.

Further, there is no specific trend that has emerged in the deaths reported so far and the toll is not specific to a particular age group in the district.

Apart from delayed admissions, the shortage of staff in critical care units is also a hurdle in enabling improved treatment to critical patients. Suggestions to install CCTV cameras inside the ICU was recently made by MLC Veena Achaiah to regularly monitor the condition of critical patients.

