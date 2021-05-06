Covid defers Sindagi bypoll

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bypoll to the Sindgi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district will have to wait as the Covid continues to rage on. The bypoll here was necessitated with the death of JDS MLA Mallappa C Managuli (85) on January 28 this year.

As per rules, the Election Commission has to hold a byelection within six months of a seat falling vacant. But Pawan Diwan, undersecretary, Election Commission of India, said, “The Election Commission reviewed the issue today (Wednesday) and decided that due to the outbreak of the second wave in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold the by-election till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these by-elections.”