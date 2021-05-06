STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Data shows beds available, staffers say otherwise

As an alleged bed-blocking scam unravels in Bengaluru, Mysuru is facing a similar problem as there is a contrast in the data put out by the District War Room and the claims made by helpdesk staffers.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Free ambulance service for Covid patients launched by Youth Congress and NSUI in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: As an alleged bed-blocking scam unravels in Bengaluru, Mysuru is facing a similar problem as there is a contrast in the data put out by the District War Room and the claims made by helpdesk staffers.

The New Indian Express found out that the employees at war room helpline, 0821-2424111 -- launched last week to provide multi-pronged information with the integration of helpline with triage, bed management system, shifting and home isolation – have been asking patients and their attendants to search for beds on their own at private hospitals, claiming that their database is not showing any oxygenated beds available at government or private hospitals.

Following complaints that the helpdesk was not really helping, TNIE gathered details of a patient who was searching for an oxygenated bed and called up the helpdesk. “No beds available at government or private hospitals. You need to visit private hospitals on your own and check,” answered a staffer at the war room. The patient had been advised by a doctor to get shifted from a Covid Care Centre after his oxygen saturation level dropped to 84.But contrary to the helpdesk’s claim, the war room data as of Tuesday till 7 pm revealed that there were 214 oxygenated beds vacant, in addition to 12 HFNO beds, 12 ICU beds and seven ventilator beds across the district in various government and private hospitals.

“Believing this data, I approached at least five private hospitals and called up over six hospitals. But all of them said that they did not have a single oxygenated bed. After spending some hours at the emergency room of a private hospital and pressuring them, we got a bed,” said Aruna, a patient’s attendant.Mysuru District Congress Committee president Dr Vijaykumar alleged that there is a bed-blocking mafia in Mysuru.

“Most private hospitals are not reserving 50 per cent beds to government-referred patients as per the order,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bed-blocking scam Bengaluru Mysuru COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp