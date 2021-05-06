Data shows beds available, staffers say otherwise

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: As an alleged bed-blocking scam unravels in Bengaluru, Mysuru is facing a similar problem as there is a contrast in the data put out by the District War Room and the claims made by helpdesk staffers.

The New Indian Express found out that the employees at war room helpline, 0821-2424111 -- launched last week to provide multi-pronged information with the integration of helpline with triage, bed management system, shifting and home isolation – have been asking patients and their attendants to search for beds on their own at private hospitals, claiming that their database is not showing any oxygenated beds available at government or private hospitals.

Following complaints that the helpdesk was not really helping, TNIE gathered details of a patient who was searching for an oxygenated bed and called up the helpdesk. “No beds available at government or private hospitals. You need to visit private hospitals on your own and check,” answered a staffer at the war room. The patient had been advised by a doctor to get shifted from a Covid Care Centre after his oxygen saturation level dropped to 84.But contrary to the helpdesk’s claim, the war room data as of Tuesday till 7 pm revealed that there were 214 oxygenated beds vacant, in addition to 12 HFNO beds, 12 ICU beds and seven ventilator beds across the district in various government and private hospitals.

“Believing this data, I approached at least five private hospitals and called up over six hospitals. But all of them said that they did not have a single oxygenated bed. After spending some hours at the emergency room of a private hospital and pressuring them, we got a bed,” said Aruna, a patient’s attendant.Mysuru District Congress Committee president Dr Vijaykumar alleged that there is a bed-blocking mafia in Mysuru.

“Most private hospitals are not reserving 50 per cent beds to government-referred patients as per the order,” he alleged.