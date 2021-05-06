STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Decision on extending corona curfew post May 10

In the absence of such an announcement by the latter, Karnataka will take a call on extending the existing curfew or adding more restrictions post May 10.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 cases on the rise, and more than six districts in Karnataka reporting over 1,000 cases each day, an extension of the existing Corona Curfew looks very likely, but Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to bat for the status quo. 

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the CM said any changes to the existing curfew or decision on a possible lockdown will be taken only under the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance. On Wednesday evening, Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers to take stock of the situation in their respective districts, concerning oxygen, medicines and bed availability. 

“We have to implement the decision taken by PM Modi. We are also waiting for his directions. Based on it, we will take a decision,” Yediyurappa said. He added that the PM’s decision, based on a recent observation by the Supreme Court about total lockdown, would be binding on Karnataka as well. 

Sources in the government suggest that while Yediyurappa is not keen on a total lockdown, the state anticipates such an announcement from the Centre, given the number of cases. In the absence of such an announcement by the latter, Karnataka will take a call on extending the existing curfew or adding more restrictions post May 10. The current close-down will continue to remain in force till May 12, lest the Centre changes plans. Ministers have been told to camp at their respective districts that they are in charge of and provide a daily briefing to the CM. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BS Yediyurappa COVID curfew second covid wave Corona Curfew
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp