Decision on extending corona curfew post May 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid-19 cases on the rise, and more than six districts in Karnataka reporting over 1,000 cases each day, an extension of the existing Corona Curfew looks very likely, but Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to bat for the status quo.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the CM said any changes to the existing curfew or decision on a possible lockdown will be taken only under the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance. On Wednesday evening, Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers to take stock of the situation in their respective districts, concerning oxygen, medicines and bed availability.

“We have to implement the decision taken by PM Modi. We are also waiting for his directions. Based on it, we will take a decision,” Yediyurappa said. He added that the PM’s decision, based on a recent observation by the Supreme Court about total lockdown, would be binding on Karnataka as well.

Sources in the government suggest that while Yediyurappa is not keen on a total lockdown, the state anticipates such an announcement from the Centre, given the number of cases. In the absence of such an announcement by the latter, Karnataka will take a call on extending the existing curfew or adding more restrictions post May 10. The current close-down will continue to remain in force till May 12, lest the Centre changes plans. Ministers have been told to camp at their respective districts that they are in charge of and provide a daily briefing to the CM.