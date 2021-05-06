Donning PPE, minister Suresh Kumar interacts with patients at Chamarajanagar hospital

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the State government and Chamarajanagar district minister S Suresh Kumar coming under severe criticism over the death of 24 Covid patients at Chamarajanagar district hospital, the minister on Wednesday stunned doctors and patients when he visited the hospital wearing a PPE kit. He was there for first-hand experience and feedback from patients.

Accompanied by doctors, Suresh went around and interacted with patients to inquire about health, basic facilities, food and medicines provided in hospital. He sought their feedback on services by doctors and emergency nursing care. He visited all three floors of the hospital, wished patients a speedy recovery and himself checked the oxygen saturation level of a few patients.

When a few patients broke down, he consoled them and said: “I fought and defeated the virus. I had serious lung infection and was able to recover. We are all corona warriors. We will face it with courage and win.”

He called on an infected mother and child. “You have given birth to a baby during Covid. Give your baby a good name,” he told the new mother. Suresh instructed the staff to maintain hygiene inside the wards and washrooms, following complaints from patients.

He said the government had taken all measures to prevent such incidents in future. "You should not give up hope as the government is committed to your service. We will not let you down," he added. He said the government has appointed an inquiry commission headed by a retired judge, Justice BA Patil, and said the government will take serious action against those responsible for the tragedy.

Rohini refutes charges of Chamarajanagar DC

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has refuted the charges of her Chamarajanagar counterpart M R Ravi, who accused the Mysuru administration of delaying the arrival of liquid medical oxygen that led to the death of 24 patients in Chamarajanagar district hospital on Sunday night. Ravi had accused Rohini of rationing oxygen, and interfering in the affairs of Chamarajanagar, and complained to the chief secretary. Sindhuri said she is pained by the tragic deaths and deeply hurt by the charges levelled against her. "I have never done such things in my decade-long service. Deaths anywhere in India are painful and I know the grief of the kin," she added.

Reiterating that charges levelled against her are far from the truth, and the inquiry will throw light on facts, she said they had taken a risk and sent 40 cylinders to Chamarajanagar from Mysuru district hospital on humanitarian grounds.