Introduction of Vistadome coaches postponed over Covid-19 surge

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Vistadome coaches on the trains running between Yeswantpur – Mangaluru Junction - Karwar, which were scheduled to begin on Thursday have been postponed.



M K Gopinath, Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, Palakkad Division in a press release said that considering the prevailing Covid situation, the introduction of Vistadome coaches on the trains running between Yeswantpur – Mangaluru Junction - Karwar has been postponed. Revised date of introduction will be notified later.



The Vistadome coaches were scheduled to be introduced on permanent basis on Yeshwantpur - Mangaluru Junction - Yeshwantpur Express Tri-Weekly Special, Yeshwantpur - Karwar - Yeshwantpur Express Tri-Weekly Special, Yeshwantpur- Mangaluru Junction Express Special and Mangaluru Junction- Yeshwantpur Express Special trains from May 8 or 9.

With glass roofs and 40 luxurious seats which rotate 360 degrees, Vistadome coaches let the passengers enjoy the picturesque nature that passes by them -- the ghat road, thick forests, falls and hills on Subramanya-Sakleshpur stretch of the railway line.