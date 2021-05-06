Introduction of Vistadome coaches postponed over Covid-19 surge
The Vistadome coaches with glass roofs have 40 luxury seats which rotate 360 degrees enabling the passengers to enjoy the picturesque nature especially the ghat road, thick forests, falls and hills.
Published: 06th May 2021 08:41 PM | Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:41 PM
MANGALURU: The Vistadome coaches on the trains running between Yeswantpur – Mangaluru Junction - Karwar, which were scheduled to begin on Thursday have been postponed.
M K Gopinath, Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, Palakkad Division in a press release said that considering the prevailing Covid situation, the introduction of Vistadome coaches on the trains running between Yeswantpur – Mangaluru Junction - Karwar has been postponed. Revised date of introduction will be notified later.
The Vistadome coaches were scheduled to be introduced on permanent basis on Yeshwantpur - Mangaluru Junction - Yeshwantpur Express Tri-Weekly Special, Yeshwantpur - Karwar - Yeshwantpur Express Tri-Weekly Special, Yeshwantpur- Mangaluru Junction Express Special and Mangaluru Junction- Yeshwantpur Express Special trains from May 8 or 9.
With glass roofs and 40 luxurious seats which rotate 360 degrees, Vistadome coaches let the passengers enjoy the picturesque nature that passes by them -- the ghat road, thick forests, falls and hills on Subramanya-Sakleshpur stretch of the railway line.