STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka records highest single-day Covid surge with 50k-plus cases

Bengaluru Urban recorded 23,106 new cases and the total number of positives are now 8,63,380.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A ‘no stock’ sign put up outside a primary health centre at Malathahalli in   Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka reached yet another scary Covid peak since the onset of the pandemic by recording 50,112 new cases in a day, breaching the 17-lakh mark in the total number of cases at 17,41,046. The State’s positivity rate for the day was 32.38 per cent. The State is also not far behind from reaching the second spot in the country in the highest number of cases, as Kerala in the second spot has 17,43,933. But Karnataka is at the second spot in the number of active cases at 4,87,288 and has an active case ratio of 27.5 per cent.

The State recorded its highest single day Covid deaths at 346. Most of them were from Bengaluru Urban at 161. Deaths were also reported from Vijayapura, Ballari, Hassan, Uttar Kannada, Mysuru, Kolar, Mandya, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Ramanagar, Gadag, Ballari and Raichur. The total number of Covid deaths is now 16,884. The case fatality rate stands at 1 per cent.On the brighter side, the State reported the highest discharges at 26,841, taking the total to 12,36,854. The State’s recovery ratio stands at 76.1 per cent which is lower than in many districts.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 23,106 new cases and the total number of positives are now 8,63,380. Total Covid deaths are at 7,006. Across the State, 86 are positive with the UK Strain, six with South African strain and 62 with the double mutant B.1.617.The State crossed the one-crore mark by inoculating 1,00,72,795 people.Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “K’taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre & State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses. Vaccine is our biggest weapon to defeat pandemic & Govt is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate everyone at the earliest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 second covid wave oxygen shortage COVID patients
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp