Renukacharya seeks Sudhakar’s resignation over rising Covid cases

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: “If you cannot handle the health portfolio effectively, just resign and make way for others. It is sad for me to make allegations against you being a member of the ruling BJP party,” said CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya, addressing Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Wednesday.

Honnali MLA said the minister bungling has provided fodder for the opposition that has been targeting the ruling BJP that has handled the Covid-19 second situation carefully.He questioned what was the need of Sudhakar handling two portfolios, when the State is facing such a big crisis of Covid-19. He alleged that Sudhakar was totally responsible for the bed blocking scam and Chamarajnagar incident and demanded his resignation.

“BJP is not depending on you. The government is also not functioning because of you. If you are incapable, just resign and make way for others. Don’t try to bring a bad name to the party or the government which is working hard for the welfare of people,” Renukacharya said.