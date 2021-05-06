STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revision classes for SSLC students to be held in June

The SSLC exam is scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. Anbu Kumar, Director of Public Instruction, said the time table is tentative. 

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Education Department on Wednesday announced that students appearing for their SSLC exams this year will have revision classes in the first two weeks of June.For students of Class I to VII of state board schools, summer vacation will end on June 14 and the new academic year will commence on June 15. High school students whose holidays began from April will conclude their vacation on May 31.

They too will open for the next academic year on June 15. During the interim period from June 1 to June 14, revision classes will be held for SSLC students. However, teachers of SSLC students should be available over phone to clarify doubts. The SSLC exam is scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. Anbu Kumar, Director of Public Instruction, said the time table is tentative. 

