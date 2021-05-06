STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah hits out at Tejasvi Surya for communal snipes

Siddaramaiah said the BJP MP and other MLAs, after reading out names of those working in the war room, were seen asking if the workers were appointed to run a madrasa.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:21 AM

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit out at BJP leaders, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, for trying to communalise the issue of irregularities in allotment of hospital beds in Bengaluru, and urged MPs from Karnataka to demand that the Centre reserve oxygen produced in the state for its use.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP MP and other MLAs, after reading out names of those working in the war room, were seen asking if the workers were appointed to run a madrasa. “It is really unfortunate and insensitive on the part of the BJP MP to communalise the issue. From food to death, BJP leaders want to earn political mileage by targeting a few communities. They should have conducted the sting operation against the CM, BJP ministers, MLAs and MPs. This whole drama is to protect the image of his political bosses. BBMP officers and workers are just scapegoats,” he said.

He accused BJP MPs from Karnataka of not asking the Centre to provide facilities to treat Covid patients in the state. “Where are the 25 MPs from BJP hiding during this time of crisis? These MPs should sit in front of the PM’s house and demand the facilities required to treat Covid patients,” he said.

