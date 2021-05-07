STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar tragedy heaps misery on engineer’s kin

Jayashankar, who was a resident of Mudigunda near Kollegal, was the sole breadwinner and his passing away has left his family shattered.

Published: 07th May 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

The grieving family members after they lost Jayashankar | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The oxygen shortage that claimed the lives of 24 people at Chamarajanagar district hospital has made life miserable for the family of a 37-year-old engineer, who was one of the victims and who had come up the hard way being born in a family of daily wagers.Jayashankar, who was a resident of Mudigunda near Kollegal, was the sole breadwinner and his passing away has left his family shattered. His father, who was a mason, is now paralysed, while his wife Siddarajamma has to take care of their two daughters, who are seven and five years old.

She said, “I cannot forget the moment when my husband started struggling to breathe. I ran to the hospital staff and told them about his condition. But they told me that they were yet to get oxygen from Mysuru and asked us to hold on. My husband battled for two hours and breathed his last in front of my eyes.” 

She said that Jayashankar had tested negative, but was running a high temperature. He was admitted to a hospital at Kollegal on April 27. She added, “As his oxygen levels started dipping dangerously low, we rushed him to Chamarajanagar district hospital. But we were told that there were no beds. After I begged with a doctor, he made my husband sleep on a stretcher and administered oxygen for two days.

Jayashankar got a bed after a Covid patient passed away. There were no staff members from the hospital to clean the bed, and I had to do it. The doctors told us that the situation would improve in three to four days, but the tragedy struck on May 2.”

Siddarajamma said that Jayashankar’s name had not been included in the list of deceased at the hospital. She sad, “I cannot take care of my family now. The government should give me a job and provide free education to our children.”Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, who met the family, said that he will ensure Jayashankar’s name is included in the list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp