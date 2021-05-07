Chamarajanagar tragedy heaps misery on engineer’s kin

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The oxygen shortage that claimed the lives of 24 people at Chamarajanagar district hospital has made life miserable for the family of a 37-year-old engineer, who was one of the victims and who had come up the hard way being born in a family of daily wagers.Jayashankar, who was a resident of Mudigunda near Kollegal, was the sole breadwinner and his passing away has left his family shattered. His father, who was a mason, is now paralysed, while his wife Siddarajamma has to take care of their two daughters, who are seven and five years old.

She said, “I cannot forget the moment when my husband started struggling to breathe. I ran to the hospital staff and told them about his condition. But they told me that they were yet to get oxygen from Mysuru and asked us to hold on. My husband battled for two hours and breathed his last in front of my eyes.”

She said that Jayashankar had tested negative, but was running a high temperature. He was admitted to a hospital at Kollegal on April 27. She added, “As his oxygen levels started dipping dangerously low, we rushed him to Chamarajanagar district hospital. But we were told that there were no beds. After I begged with a doctor, he made my husband sleep on a stretcher and administered oxygen for two days.

Jayashankar got a bed after a Covid patient passed away. There were no staff members from the hospital to clean the bed, and I had to do it. The doctors told us that the situation would improve in three to four days, but the tragedy struck on May 2.”

Siddarajamma said that Jayashankar’s name had not been included in the list of deceased at the hospital. She sad, “I cannot take care of my family now. The government should give me a job and provide free education to our children.”Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, who met the family, said that he will ensure Jayashankar’s name is included in the list.