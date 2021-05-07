STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress shocked over Centre’s decision to move SC on HC order to allocate oxygen to Karnataka

Former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy slammed the central government and asked MPs from the state to take up the issue.

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders in Karnataka said they were shocked by the Central government's decision to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court direction to allocate 1200 MT of liquid oxygen to Karnataka.

"Shocked to know that Central government has approached Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court's direction to allocate 1200 MT of liquid oxygen to Karnataka. Will Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Karnataka ever fight against this decision?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

"Karnataka has elected 25 BJP MPs to Lok Sabha. Where are they hiding?" the former CM said, adding that Karnataka needs more than 1600-1700 MT of oxygen, but the Central government has allocated just 675 MT of oxygen, which is less than 60% of the demand.

Former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy slammed the central government and asked MPs from the state to take up the issue. Karnataka must be allowed to use oxygen produced in the state to save lives, he added.

