Couldn’t get ventilator bed for wife, says helpless Mysuru health officer

The health officer pouring out his struggle, with the patient’s attendant, to arrange a ventilator bed for his wife has gone viral on social media. 

Published: 07th May 2021

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when thousands are scrambling to find beds and save the lives of their family members, the magnitude of the crisis can be gauged from the fact that even those in positions of authority seem helpless, even when it comes to their own family members.

An audio clip of Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) T Amarnath, pleading his inability to arrange a bed for a patient, has called into question the system of bed management in the district. The health officer pouring out his struggle, with the patient’s attendant, to arrange a ventilator bed for his wife has gone viral on social media. 

“I was not able to get a ventilator bed for my wife. Then, how can I help you? I am completely lost and it is out of my hands,” Amarnath can be heard telling a man who had called seeking help to get a ventilator bed for a critically ill patient admitted at ESI Hospital here.

Enraged by the DHO’s reply, the patient’s attendant questioned Amarnath why he was continuing in the position when he couldn’t help people. “My situation is such. It is out of my hands. I am ready to face action or even go home if action is taken,” he can be heard saying. 

The audio clip, leaked on social media platforms, reveals the helplessness of health officials who are struggling just like commoners at a time with the second wave of the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the state.

