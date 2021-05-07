STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t like the system? You take over: Govt official to politicians

Govt also studying the Kochi model, even though Bengaluru was first to use such portals

Published: 07th May 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a BBMP staffer monitors cases at the Covid war room | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior government official has made it clear to the state government and other politicians that the present portals — CHBMS, war rooms, SAST and others — will stay.

“Creating a new portal is not easy. We need at least three months time to set up one. We are working on creating one but it cannot just be put in. Data from the existing portal needs to be synced with the new one and that will take time. The new portal will be ready to handle the third Covid-19 wave and will take at least three months to be ready,” the official said.

“If you (politicians) do not like it, we can shut it down and you can take over. Already 60 per cent of the bed allocation is managed by private players and some are aligned with politicians. They can make it 100 per cent,” he added.

The official explained that the bed allocation portal was created in July 2020, with the help of software professionals, IISc experts and e-governance officials. “Just because there are some anomalies, replacing it in the middle of a pandemic is impossible. It will stay as citizens need it,” the official went on to say.Government officials are in talks with Infosys Foundation for new software and portals. The government is also studying the Kochi model.

