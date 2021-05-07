‘Houseful’ board outside Shivamogga hospital causes panic

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: “Oxygen beds not available. Kindly cooperate.” This board put up outside McGann Hospital in Shivamogga city has triggered panic among Covid patients and their kin.The board elaborates that all 450 oxygen beds, 30 ICU beds and 20 HUD beds in the hospital are occupied as on May 6, 2021. This has also led to apprehensions whether the required quantity of medical oxygen is available for patients already admitted in hospital.

So far, District Minister KS Eshwarappa has maintained that the district is not facing shortage of medical oxygen. Eshwarappa told TNIE, “The health department staff and doctors are making all efforts to meet medical exigencies. However, there is no scarcity of oxygen for the existing patients.”

Giving details of the status of oxygen, beds and other medical facilities in the district at a meeting convened by district in-charge secretary Selvakumar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said, “Currently, there are 509 Covid patients undergoing treatment in hospital and 2,894 people are under home isolation. The number of ICU beds in Shikaripura, Sagar and Theerthahalli will be increased. Doctors are required for Sorab and Hosanagar hospitals, and 180 patients are undergoing treatment at Covid Care Centres in Shivamogga and Shikaripura.”

Dr Suragihalli said that 2,237 beds have been reserved for Covid patients and 1,329 beds are currently vacant (1,101 general beds, 77 ICU beds, 53 ICUV and 96 HDU beds). In the district, 284 vials of Remdesivir are available in government hospitals and 128 vials with private hospitals, he said.