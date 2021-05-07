STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rameshwara village likely to become containment zone due to rising Covid-19 cases

As on Friday evening, about 29 out of 249 tested positive for the infection and suffered symptoms of cough, cold, runny nose while some also complained of breathlessness.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

HONNALI: Owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the village, Nyamathi taluk's Rameshwara in Davangere district is likely to become a containment zone. Entry and exit from the village will be strictly prohibited.

On Friday night the Chief Minister's political secretary MP Renukacharya who has been camping in the village ordered that all the villagers should get themselves tested for covid-19 and said that if they are found to be positive they would be shifted to the nearby covid care centre on the basis of the severity of the infection.

As on Friday evening, about 29 out of 249 tested positive for the infection and suffered symptoms of cough, cold, runny nose while some also complained of breathlessness.

"Another1400 people have to get tested," said Renukacharya.

Renukacharya made door-to-door visits and imbibed confidence among the public to get tested when the surveillance team arrived on Saturday and asked them to get treatment if found positive.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Honnali-Nyamathi MLA said, "As soon as the issue of the covid-19 surrounding the Rameshwara village came to light, I rushed here. I will camp till everyone is tested and the infected patients are shifted to the hospital or covid-19 care centres immediately."

"29 patients have already been shifted to Honnali general hospital and their treatment have also started. Based on the severity they will be shifted to higher hospitals," he added.

"Villagers have been requested to not go out of their houses, and to ensure that I am camping here since the minister's meeting in the morning," said Renukacharya.

"I request the public to voluntarily come forward for testing and treatment, people need not get embarassed, I have tested covid-19 positive twice and got cured," he added. 

District surveillance officer Dr GD Raghavan said that the surveillance team of doctors will be rushing to Rameshwara village to ensure all help for the infected people. 

At the outset, it seems that the domestic passengers movement (Bengaluru returned) is said to be the reason for the outbreak in the area. 

